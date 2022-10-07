LAKE FOREST – As they get ready to face one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League on Sunday, the Bears were hoping to have their top cornerback ready to go after he’s missed the last two games.

The good news is that Jaylon Johnson finally returned to practice on Friday after he suffered a quad injury during a workout before the Texans’ game. But his chances to take the field on Sunday against the Vikings at US Bank Stadium are still very much unclear.

In their final injury report of the week, Johnson was listed as doubtful despite the fact that he took the field for the first time in practice this week in a limited capacity.

Matt Eberflus said he’ll have to see how the cornerback progresses over the next 48 hours before making an evaluation. When asked how he determines if a player who is limited can go for a game, the head coach said that being able to make it back to practice for the last day of workouts is a start.

“It’s usually how he looks on Friday. So he was out there today, looked pretty good. We don’t have that hard, fast rule, but we like to see that, when guys come back on Friday to move around 48 hours before the game,” said Ebeflus. “We feel pretty good about it. We let it progress from there and see where it is.”

Having Johnson back would certainly help since the Bears are facing one of the NFL’s best receivers in Justin Jefferson this Sunday. In his third season in the NFL, he’s made 28 receptions for 393 yards and two touchdowns to air Minnesota’s 3-1 start.

Defensive back Dane Cruikshank is also doubtful after he was able to practice on Friday in a limited capacity due to a hamstring issue. Linebacker Matt Adams, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, practiced full the last two days and will play.

Running back David Montgomery, who missed the Giants due to an ankle injury, was limited in practice the last two days and is questionable for Sunday. Tight end Ryan Griffin will return to the lineup after missing the last two games with an achilles injury.