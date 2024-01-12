CHICAGO — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team Friday.

Johnson, who said before the season started that it was a personal goal of his to become an All-Pro defensive back, had a breakout year for the Bears on his way to cementing himself as one of the National Football League’s best pass defenders.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson was tops among all corners in overall defensive grade (90.8), coverage grade (91.0) and gave up the fewest receiving yards among corners who were the primary defender on pass plays (196) in the NFL.

The University of Utah product also notched 10 passes defended and four interceptions (T-7th in NFL), which included a 39-yard pick six in week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dallas Cowboys’ DaRon Bland and New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner were the corners selected to the AP All-Pro first team, while the San Francisco 49ers’ Charvarius Ward joined Johnson on the AP’s All-Pro second team.