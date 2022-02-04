James Rowe becomes the latest Colts’ coach to join the Bears’ defensive staff

This is a 2021 photo of James Rowe of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Thursday, March 4, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

LAKE FOREST – There is one thing that’s for sure when it comes to the new Bears’ head coach: A number of his assistants are willing to follow him.

Already three of Matt Eberflus’ coaches from his Indianapolis staff have followed him to the Bears and a fourth joined on Thursday.

The Bears confirmed that Colts cornerbacks coach James Rowe is coming to Chicago to be the team’s new defensive backs coach. He joins defensive coordinator Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II in joining Eberflus’ staff after working with him in Indianapolis.

Rowe’s secondary picked off 19 passes during the 2021 season, which was tied with the Rams for third-most in the NFL.

He comes to Chicago after spending one season with the Colts as their cornerbacks coach, which is the same position he held at Applachian State the previous season. Before that one-year stop, the coach worked for Washington from 2017-2019 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

Starting his coaching career at Cocoa (Fla.) High School as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2007-2010, Rowe entered college coaching at Bethel (Tennessee) in 2011 as a graduate assistant. He’d move onto Jacksonville state in the same role while also working with cornerbacks in 2012 and would stay with that school for three seasons.

Rowe was a wide receivers coach in 2013 then switched over to defensive coordinator in 2014 before joining Florida as a defensive graduate assistant. He’d begin his NFL career with Washington the next season.