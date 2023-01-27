CHICAGO – Justin Fields has certainly carved out his place in the sports landscape, but another member of his family has done the same.

Jaiden Fields, his sister, is an accomplished softball player at the University of Georgia, and this week has received an opportunity in another sport.

She is part of the 15-person class to be added to the World Wrestling Entertainment’s “Next In Line” Name, Image, and Likeness program. It’s the third class of athletes to take part in the program since it was created in December 2021.

“SUPER EXCITED to be joining the @wwe family as part of the #NextInLine program !! Could y’all picture me in the ring lol ?? #WWENIL @wwerecruit,” said Fields on her Instagram account after the announcement.

The native of Kennesaw, Georgia has been with the Bulldogs’ softball program as an outfielder since 2019, when she took a redshirt year. Fields has taken part in 115 games over the past three seasons, batting .322 over her career with 17 home runs and 66 RBI.

She will begin her senior season at Georgia on February 9.

Another member of the 15-person class is from the Chicago area: Winfield native and former Batavia High School standout Tori Ortiz. She has been a relay runner for the Oklahoma State track and field team since 2021 after starting her college career at Illinois State.

Ortiz has earned a few accolades in her career with the Cowboys as she was a 2022 First-Team Academic All-Big 12 selection while also two All-Big 12 honors during outdoor track season and two for indoor. With the Redbirds, she was a three-time indoor All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.



“i’m super excited to be NEXT IN LINE and join @wwe as apart of the #WWENIL program!!!! @wwerecruit #nextinline,” said Ortiz on her Instagram account.