Jacob Infante talks Bears on WGN News Now Sports Talk & ‘The 9-Yard Line’

CHICAGO – Four more times this year, the Bears will take the field to finish out their 2021 season, finishing early in the 2022 calendar year.

A victory in each of those contests probably won’t be enough to put the Bears into the playoffs, so most people have their focus on the offseason and what changes could be ahead for the team. Matt Nagy is probably in his last days as head coach of the team and the same could be said for general manager Ryan Pace.

After the team only made the playoffs once the last seven years, it could be another offseason of major leadership change on Halas Hall.

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron talked about some possible changes during his appearance on “The 9-Yard Line” and WGN News Now Sports Talk on Monday before the team’s Monday night game against the Vikings at Soldier Field.

He previewed the game along with discussing the future of the team along with Justin Fields and the first year for the Bears’ defense under Sean Desai. You can watch his interview with Larry Hawley in the video above.