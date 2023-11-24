LAKE FOREST, Ill. — With Black Friday practices in the books for the Chicago Bears, coaches and players offered praise for their opponent’s newly-acquired quarterback, Joshua Dobbs, and gave some insight on how a week of preparation went heading into their Monday night matchup in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’ve only heard incredible things about the kind of [Dobbs] is, how brilliant he is,” said offensive coordinator Luke Getsy Friday. “I’ve had a lot of friends that have been a part of coaching him in those rooms and they all speak so highly of him.”

Dobbs has carried over his success from the Arizona Cardinals to the Vikings since a late October trade landed him in Minneapolis. Statistically, Minnesota is 2-1 in Dobbs’ three starts, with the former Tennessee Volunteer completing 63 of his 96 passes (65.6%) for 647 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception, while running the ball 23 times for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“The way he just extends plays, I think that’s just an element they didn’t have with Kirk [Cousins],” said cornerback Jaylon Johnson after practice. “I think Dobbs brings a different element with his legs so, he challenges the defense in a different way.”

Bears cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke was asked about Johnson’s play against the Detroit Lions last Sunday — specifically two opportunities for him to come away with interceptions — and Hoke applauded him for his extra effort and intentions to work on his game throughout the week in and after practice.

“Nobody’s beaten themselves up more than he is right now. I do feel for him because he’s working at it,” Hoke said. “After practice, quarterbacks are throwing to him, pregame I’m throwing to him. He’s working extra hard. He knows that’s something where he needs to continue to grow as a player and he’s working at it.”

Chicago’s coming off of a gut-wrenching loss to Detroit where they led 26-14 with four minutes and 15 seconds to go, only to let the Lions reel off two touchdowns and a safety in the last three minutes of the game to come back and steal a victory from the Bears, 31-26.

Looking ahead to the Vikings, several Chicago players and coaches emphasized the need to finish games, and how they’re going to carry the bitter feeling they have left over from playing Detroit, to their game against Minnesota.

“We’ve been using it as a teaching lesson,” Said offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. “You know, the stepping stones to getting better and we’re just finding ourselves and understanding we’re so close … and this is that last little piece, so we’re using that as fuel right now.”

Two things Bears fans can look forward to are an even healthier version of running back Khalil Herbert, who said he’s ready to go against the Vikings Monday, and for Justin Fields to continue rolling at quarterback.

Herbert carried the ball 16 times for 35 yards against the Lions after returning from a high ankle sprain that landed him on the injured list for five games. before getting injured, Herbert notched 51 carries for 272 yards (5.3 yards-per-carry) across five games, which included running 28 times for 179 yards combined against the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos.

“Things are feeling good. Just trying to get back in the groove. Missing five weeks, nothing replaces that game environment,” Herbert said. “You can practice as much as you want and run or whatever, but you’re still going to get in that game and it’s a little different. But definitely feeling better this week.”

Apart from a late fumble that sealed Chicago’s fate, Fields looked back to normal against Detroit, leading a balanced attack that kept the Lions’ defense off-balance most of the game.

Once the dust settled, the Bears’ QB1 went 16-23 through the air, passing for 169 yards and a touchdown to DJ Moore, while also carrying the ball 18 times for 104 yards on the ground — the first time Fields has gone over 100 yards rushing this season, and the first time he’s done so since week 16 of last year, also conveniently the last time Chicago played at the Lions.

When asked what he thought of Fields’ performance against Detroit, Getsy said he liked what he saw and thought his quarterback gave them a chance to walk away with a victory.

“Through the end, I thought he did a nice job, especially with the layover and not playing ball for a while,” Getsy said. “[He was] mentally dialed in, even leading up to that two weeks prior [where] he had the chance to play, so he was dialed in and ready to roll.”

“You’re going against a really good football team and then to be able to go out there and execute, and play the way that he did,” Getsy added. “He definitely gave us a chance to win, for sure.”

Up next, Fields and the Chicago Bears look for revenge as they play the Minnesota Vikings in primetime on Monday Night Football, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. CT.