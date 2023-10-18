Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire and Bear Down Chicago Podcast talks about the Bears’ struggles early in the 2023 season on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now.

CHICAGO — Remember back in early September when some around the Bears had big goals about the potential of the 2023 team?

Even with 11 games to go, it’s safe to say those hopes for the “Monsters of the Midway” are quite tempered. After all, it’s mid-October, and people are beginning to talk about the possibility of the team once again getting the No. 1 pick.

That’s what happens when the Bears lose five of their first six games, including to the 1-4 Vikings on Sunday. Justin Fields injured his thumb, and it’s unknown when he might be ready, and like the rest of the offense, he’s endured an up-and-down year.

Meanwhile, the defense is taking quite a bit of time to find its own identity despite a few additions, with the departure of coordinator Alan Williams in September not helping things out. Their best game was this past Sunday with some encouraging performances, with some perhaps tempering that since Justin Jefferson was out of the Minnesota lineup.

Most of all, the start has cast serious doubt about the ability of head coach Matt Eberflus to get this turned around, with some already speculating that he could be the Bears’ first ‘two-and-done” coach since Marc Trestman.

Yet there are still 11 games to go, and the chance to salvage the season could still be ahead of the group as they face the Raiders at Soldier Field this Sunday.

Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire and Bear Down Chicago Podcast joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss the team’s difficult start ahead of the game against Las Vegas this week.

You can see him talk about a number of topics with Larry Hawley in the video above.