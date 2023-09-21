LAKE FOREST, Ill. — During one of the more bizarre days in recent Bears’ memory, even the backup quarterback didn’t have a quiet day.

That’s because Nathan Peterman was out and then back with the team during a span of 24 hours.

In a day already filled with Bears’ news, the the team also terminated the contract of backup quarterback Nathan Peterman.

At the moment, Tyson Bagent is the backup to Justin Fields.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/BjH0upKPTd — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 20, 2023

Just after 4 p.m., the Bears announced that the backup quarterback’s contract was terminated. This is the second time that’s happened in the last month since Peterman was initially released after final cuts but was quickly signed.

This made for an interesting situation for the Bears as Tyson Bagent, the undrafted free agent rookie, would become the backup.

But then on Thursday morning came another move that essentially reversed the move from earlier in the day.

Less than a day after his contract was terminated, Nathan Peterman is back on the active roster.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/qPzrat9wUE — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 21, 2023

Peterman was re-signed to the active roster on Thursday morning ahead of the team’s second practice before their game with the Chiefs, presumably resuming his role as the backup quarterback while Bagent remains third.

This is just another unusual storyline in a bizarre day for the Bears that saw them make a few national headlines.

Justin Fields described his play early this season as “robotic” in his news conference Wednesday and cited coaching as one of the reasons why as he’s not playing his game so far in 2023. A few hours later, he had an impromptu locker room news conference where he walked back from those statements.

Hours later, defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned, citing health reasons in a statement to the media. This came after he missed the past week, including the Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, for what was described as “personal” reasons.