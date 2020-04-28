ISOLATION INSPIRED: The Nagy family’s love for ‘The Last Dance’

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Matt Nagy, Head Coach of Chicago Bears reacts during the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – If you judge by the television ratings, many people are having “Isolation Inspired” history lessons on one of the NBA’s greatest teams on Sunday at the end of April.

On Monday, ESPN revealed that their latest epidodes of “The Last Dance” – No. 3 and 4 in the series – averaged 5.9 millions viewers on Sunday. The documentary that examines the Bulls’ dynasty and it’s end during the 1997-1998 seasons has captivated fans who lived through it or are discovering it for the first time.

That very much includes those in other sports.

The Bears showed their enthusiasm on Twitter before the premiere of the series on April 19th, posting a picture of Michael Jordan in a Bears’ sweater during his playing days in Chicago.

The also had one very eager viewer of the series on their team, as head coach Matt Nagy has become quite engaged the past few weeks. After answering questions about the team’s 2020 NFL Draft selections, he wasn’t afraid to share his excitement for what’s ahead.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Nagy of “The Last Dance” on Saturday. “Last weekend watching those two hours when it came out; I think I heard or saw somebody else said they could have watched all ten episodes back-to-back-to-back, and I was the same way.”

Not only his Nagy watching the documentary, but it’s become a favorite of his sons as well.

“I was sitting down watching it with my kids and all the sudden, my oldest son had a basketball tryout several weeks ago – maybe a month-and-a-half ago – and it happened to be in the same building he saw ‘MJ’ in practice, and it just blew him away.

“It’s amazing. What a time it is to see possibly the greatest athlete to ever play and just the way he handled his teammates, his opponents, the amount of competitiveness he had. There’s not another person in the sports world that didn’t get fired up about that whole deal.”

With the Bears currently working from home with team facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next three Sundays will be appointment television. If for some reason Nagy forgets about it, expect his sons to give him a remainder, as one example from the coach from this past weekend shows.

“Tonight (Saturday), when the draft was over, I went upstairs, had a bite to eat, and my youngest son said to me, ‘Hey dad, you know what tomorrow is?’ and I had no idea what he was talking about. He said ‘It’s The Last Dance,'” said Nagy. “We’re excited.”

Along with be a little “Isolation Inspired” as they watch history unfold again.