CHICAGO — There may be no time better for the Bears to bring their 11-month losing streak to an end than Sunday at Soldier Field.

That’s because they’re facing a team that’s had as many problems as they have early in the 2023 season.

At noon, the Bears will take the field against the 0-3 Broncos in a match-up of two teams that have had little luck over the first three weeks of the season. Each team comes into the game after a very difficult Week 3 contest – and it may have been even worse for Denver.

While the 41-10 loss for Matt Eberflus’ team to the Chiefs was bad, the Broncos surrendered 70 points in a 50-point defeat to the Dolphins in Miami Gardens, becoming the first NFL team to allow that many points since 1966.

Something’s got to give, right?

Right now the Bears are attempting to pick themselves up as positive vibes from the preseason have turned rancor for the team and fans from a team that looks like it’s digressed. Each of their losses has been by double digits this season, with a minimum of 27 points allowed in each contest.

It keeps up with the trend for the Bears during their franchise-record 13-game losing streak where they’ve given up at least 25 points in every contest and have lost their last six games by at least ten points.

Meanwhile, the team is still having their head coach call plays after their defensive coordinator resigned, their quarterback is struggling to find form while the offense looks for consistency. On top of that, one of their wide receivers is disgrunted with the way he’s being used.

We previewed a few of these storylines in this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now as we hear from the Bears ahead of their match-up with the Broncos at Soldier Field.

