In his first year with the Bears, Cole Kmet knows he must stay patient

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears passes the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions as Cole Kmet #85 blocks Christian Jones #52 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Chicago defeated Detroit 27-23. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – About this time last year, he was playing a major role in Notre Dame’s pursuit of a second-straight College Football Playoff bid.

Cole Kmet was one of Irish quarterback Ian Book’s favorite targets and would go onto make 43 catches for 515 yards with six touchdowns. But when you go from college to the NFL, things can change quite a bit for a tight end.

That’s been the case for Kmet during the first two games of his rookie season in 2020, where he’s been target once in each of the last two games. He’s made one reception, a 12-yard catch in the first half of the Bears’ 17-13 win over the Giants at Soldier Field.

With veterans Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris also sharing time in the lineup, there’s only so many targets to go around. Kmet knows that as he continues to navigate his first season in the National Football League

“It takes a lot of patience,” said Kmet of his much changed role now that he’s in the league. “Going from being the guy to know being in the learning position right now with obviously two vets ahead of me at the position in terms of Demetrius and Jimmy.

“It’s something I’ve got to learn to be patient with and something that I’m fully embracing now. It definitely takes a lot of patience and I’ve got to use it to my advantage.”

While he learns from the veterans ahead of the position he also takes on the common experience of rookies: Adjusting to the professional game itself. Kmet’s had just two opportunities to do that, with one thing standing out in particular.

“The speed of the game is something that’s amplified in college. Everyone’s kinda on your level in that sense. There were times in college where you could be a little late off the snap and you can overpower a guy or get ahead of a guy somehow,” said Kmet. “But everything’s got to be on the detail, it’s got to be on when you play against professionals, and I’ve really realized that for these first two games.”

At the same time, Kmet does believe that there is progress in his game even without sizable stats like he had at Notre Dame.

“I’ve think I’ve proved to myself at least that I can play at this level. Being on the field with those type of guys and these type of athletes it’s been cool from me to see,” said Kmet. “I feel like I definitely belong on this level, and that’s been pretty cool.”

So that someday he might be producing in Chicago like he did in South Bend.

See more on the Bears on Chicago Football Weekly with Jarrett Payton and Lauren Magiera on Saturday nights during the season at 6 PM on WGN-TV.