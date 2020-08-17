Improving on 2019, not a Bears’ contract extension, top of mind for Allen Robinson

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears makes a catch and runs the ball in the first quarter of the game against the at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – In a year where few for the Bears had career years, he was the exception.

In his second year in Chicago, Allen Robinson established himself as the team’s No. 1 receiver as he rose above an inconsistent offense to put up strong numbers. His 98 catches were a career-high as he also scored seven touchdowns while getting 1,147 yards.

For an offense in flux, Robinson is as sure of an option as Matt Nagy has heading into a critical 2020 season. At the moment, it’s the last on the current contract the receiver has with the franchise since his three-year deal signed in 2018 expires whenever this season ends.

Fans have clamored for general manager Ryan Pace to give an extension to Robinson as he’s done with a few players over the past few years. But is the receiver anxious to get one sooner than later?

“For me, like I said before, there’s different things that go into it between a team and my agent and stuff like that,” said Robinson when asked if he would be interested in an extension before the season. “But again, for me, I’m not really too focused on that now. My focus is on camp.

“We have a game in about a month, so not having OTAs, kinda started a little bit slower in training camp and stuff like that. My main focus is getting right for Week 1 and whatever happens with that happens.”

It has for a few Bears over past training camps in the Pace era. In 2016, the team signed offensive lineman Kyle Long to a four-year, $40 million before the season began. Charles Leno Jr. (4-year, $37 million) got his contract extension before the 2017 season and Eddie Goldman (4-year, $42 million) before 2018.

In September of 2019, the Bears extended Cody Whitehair’s contract five years for $51 million. Perhaps the next few weeks will see something similar for Robinson, but at the moment he’s got a lot to think about.

For one, he doesn’t know who his quarterback will be, as Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles are currently in a competition to be the starter. That will occur in an unusual preseason where there are no games and comes after a spring with no OTA workouts.

Having worked primarily with Trubisky the last two years, Robinson denied that the situation is a bit awkward for himself or others in training camp.

“Both of those guys are great teammates. So it’s not something that’s difficult at all. I’ve played with Mitch now for three years – well this will be the third year,” said Robinson. “As far as meeting Nick recently, hearing a lot of different things from him, being around him, he’s also a good teammate.

“I think that’s what makes this competition a little bit different than those others guys. Even just seeing those guys communicate in meetings and stuff like that. At the end of the day, the job is for us to be the best team and the best players that we can be. That’s the challenge to ourselves.”

Maybe the Bears will decide to let Robinson continue to work with the quarterbacks beyond this season as well.