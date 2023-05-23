LAKE FOREST — For the past two seasons, the Bears’ top quarterback hasn’t made a habit of looking too far ahead.

At Halas Hall on Tuesday, Justin Fields made it clear that he’s not changing when asked about the impact the 2023 season could have on a future contract with the Bears.

“I’m not worried about contracts. I’m worried about wins,” said Fields at Halas Hall in response to the impact of the 2023 season on his future with the Bears.

This fall and winter, Fields can show enough to the Bears to warrant the team picking up the fifth-year option on his contract or, even better for him, offer a lucrative extension to keep him in Chicago for the long term.

But the quarterback dismissed the idea that this third season is more important than his second in 2022 or his first in 2021.

“I think every year is a big year,” said Fields when asked about 2023 being a critical one for his career and future. “I don’t really have anything to expand on that but, for me, every year’s a big year and I’m excited.”

Certainly, there is reason to be for Fields on a few fronts, including the acquisition of more help around him. With the acquisition of wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Panthers in the deal for the No. 1 overall pick, the quarterback now has a top receiver to work with.

General manager Ryan Poles also got Fields some much-needed help on the offensive line with the signing of veteran guard Nate Davis and the selection of tackle Darnell Wright with the tenth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Yet the biggest thing for Fields in the 2023 season might be the simplest – he doesn’t have to change offenses. From his first season to the second, he transitioned from Matt Nagy’s offense to the scheme of new coordinator Ryan Getsy.

That won’t be the case this spring and summer, where Fields can continue his work in this offense instead of learning a new one.

“It’s the first season I’m going into where it’s my second year knowing the offense so I definitely feel more comfortable in it just with my reads and stuff like that, just seeing what the defense is doing,” said Fields. “It’s truly amazing when you just have that feeling going in kinda knowing where your guys are gonna be, more comfortable with the footwork stuff.

“It’s been great.”

He intends for the season to be as well, while letting matters of the future stay there for the next few months.