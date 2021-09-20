If healthy, Andy Dalton will start for the Bears against the Browns

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Chicago Bears on the sidelines after being injuring in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on September 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Those looking for clarity when it comes to Bears’ quarterback situation got at least a little bit from Matt Nagy on Monday morning.

Andy Dalton doesn’t have an ACL injury, which was featured after he left the game after an awkward plant while running out of bounds in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Bengals. He tried to come back on the following series but was eventually taken out for the rest of the game.

Justin Fields took over for the entire second half and helped the Bears to a 20-17 victory – their first of the 2021 season.

While he wouldn’t reveal the specifics of the injury, it’s reported that Dalton suffered a knee bruise, avoiding what could have been a season-ending injury.

So what if the starter is healthy on Sunday? Would the Bears go with Dalton against the Browns or would they let Fields get his first NFL start at First Energy Stadium? There were two answers that came out of the news conference.

When asked about it first at Monday’s news conference if Dalton would start if healthy, Nagy refused to answer due to scheme.

#Bears PR just came into the media room to deliver a message from Matt Nagy:



Andy Dalton is the team's starting quarterback when he is healthy. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 20, 2021

Following his news conference, however, a representative of the Bears’ public rleations delievere a message from Nagy to the reporters stating that Dalton is the team’s starter when he is healthy.

Before his injury, the quarterback was enjoying a strong home debut as he completed 9-of-11 passes for 56 yards and his first Bears’ touchdown pass to Allen Robinson on the opening drive. It marked the fourth-straigth home game that the Bears have scored on their opening drive dating back to the 2020 season.

Dalton also had two carries for 25 yards as well, but he was injured on the last of those runs towards the sideline in the second quarter. Whether he’ll get the chance to play on Sunday is still to be determined, but if he can, the starting quarterback job remains his.