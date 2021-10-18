‘I still own you’: Aaron Rodgers lets Bears’ fans hear it after another win

CHICAGO – Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers into Soldier Field and let his team to a victory over the Chicago Bears.

Fans have seen this headline a number of times over the past decade-and-a-half with the quarterback leading the rivals to the north to victory over the “Monsters of the Midway,” who’ve not had the same bite when Rodgers has been on the field.

But what the future Hall of Famer is good at is adding a special twist to each of his 21 victories against the Bears, whether it be a play or a gesture. It stirs up the Packers fans while helping to make the losses a little more painful for Chicago fans to take.

Another moment was added to this story on Sunday by Rodgers, who pointed out a painful fact after securing another Green Bay win in Chicago.

After rushing for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, Rodgers took a look towards the stands and screamed “All my (expletive life), I own you. I still own you.”

The Fox broadcast caught the video and audio of the moment and it quickly spread through social media as the highlight of the Packers’ 24-14 win over the Bears. At the beginning of his postgame news conference, Rodgers was asked about his thoughts at that moment.

“Sometimes you black out on the field, in a good way. (Laughing). I’ve definitely blacked out in a concussion, which isn’t a good way,” said Rodgers. “But I looked up in the stands and in the front row, all I saw

was a woman giving me the double bird. So I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.”

Rodgers was 17-of-23 for 195 yards with two touchdowns along with that scoring run in the third quarter that now gives him 21-5 record against the Bears in his career. That includes an 11-3 record at Soldier Field, where he’s routinely broken Bears’ fans hearts since he took over the Green Bay offense in 2008.

Despite his statement to the fans in the fourth quarter, Rodgers is still a fan of the city and its loyal Bears’ rooters.

“I love playing at Soldier Field. You know, I said this week, I have a lot of respect for the fans. I’m sure there’s a little bit of respect coming back my way. Not a lot of love, I’m sure. But I had a lot of great moments on this field, a lot of great battles, and today was much like those other ones,” said Rodgers.”It starts off slow sometimes, we get rolling. Defense had some timely stops. We put a drive together. Kind of

withstood the first wave of energy and proud of the way we finished the last three quarters.”

In a way that Bears fans have become accustomed to with a new twist from the quarterback to make it extra painful.