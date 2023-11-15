LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields took to the podium after practice Wednesday to answer questions ahead of the Chicago Bears’ matchup against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions this weekend.

“It feels pretty good,” Fields said about his throwing grip. “It feels good to throw, arm feels fresh, I feel good. Taped it up today at practice, we’ll see how its feeling on Sunday and whether I need tape or not.”

Fields was a full participant at practice Wednesday and could be seen throwing the football with tape around the thumb on his throwing hand. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus also said he will start Sunday in Detroit against the Lions.

Justin Fields a FULL participant in practice Wednesday. Set to start Sunday in Detroit. #Bears pic.twitter.com/AuMQazb1BJ — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) November 15, 2023

Fields also said he tried testing his grip with a glove on, but wasn’t comfortable in that situation, so he decided to go no glove with tape during practice.

“I’m really excited to get back this week and get back on the field with the guys,” Fields said.

When asked if this was the longest stretch of football he’s missed, Fields said it’s been about six years since he was in a similar scenario.

“I’ve broken these two fingers,” Fields said, holding up his pointer and index fingers during the press conference. “I’ll say I missed about the same amount of time my senior year of high school.”

#Bears QB Justin Fields said he feels pretty good and is excited to get back on the field. His thumb is “not 100 percent, little healing left, but it’s stable”



Said the 4 missed games may be the most time he’s missed in his career since HS. @GNSportsTV @WGNTV pic.twitter.com/pei8q1qzkK — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) November 15, 2023

Fields was injured during Chicago’s week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on the Bears’ first possession of the third quarter, where he fell awkwardly while trying to throw the ball away and getting sacked.

Before his injury, Fields threw for four touchdowns in back-to-back games against the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos.

The former Ohio State Buckeye is tied for 16th among NFL quarterbacks in touchdown passes with Minnesota’s Josh Dobbs and Seattle’s Geno Smith — despite missing four consecutive games — and is still ahead of the likes of Lamar Jackson (10), Trevor Lawrence (9) and Matthew Stafford (8).

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will kickoff at noon Sunday at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.