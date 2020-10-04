Hurt by a struggling offense, the Bears lose their 1st game of 2020 to the Colts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs with the football in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Soldier Field on October 04, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – With what fans saw in Week 3, there was hope that the best was yet to come for the Bears’ offense in their fourth game of the season.

Nick Foles, who threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to beat the Falcons last Sunday, would start the game at quarterback this week for the Bears at Soldier Field against the Colts. After years of inconsistency from Mitchell Trubisky, perhaps this would finally signal the turnaround of a Bears’ offense that’s yet to break out in the Matt Nagy era.

But in a familiar refrain for fans of the franchise over the last generation, not so fast.

With Foles at the helm to start, the usual problems of consistency crept up again, as the Bears failed to gain consistent yardage on Indianapolis’ strong defense. Meanwhile, the Colts’ offense was able to chip away enough at the Bears’ defense to squeak out out 19-11 win at Soldier Field on Sunday.

It’s the Bears’ first loss of the 2020 season, and they won’t have much time to dwell on it. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Chicago on Thursday night as the Bears get the national spotlight for the first time this season.

Led by Philip Rivers, the Colts got on the board first with a six-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Mo Alie-Cox to make it 7-0. Indianapolis would manage to get points on two more drives in the half as the Bears’ defense gave but didn’t break, forcing two Rodrigo Blankenship field goals.

But the Bears’ offense could get little in response, putting together one drive of 84 yards that netted only a field goal in the second quarter, leaving them behind at the break 13-3.

The second half was mostly the same with the Bears’ offense struggling to get anything going, and when they got into Colts territory in the fourth quarter, Foles was intercepted on a tipped pass. Indianapolis got two more field goals, one in each quarter, make it 19-3.

Finally, the Bears offense came to life, going 90 yards for a touchdown that was capped by a great tip-toe catch in the endzone by Allen Robinson. A two-point conversion got the deficit within eight but that’s a close as they would get.

Former Bears’ tight end Trey Burton recovered the ensuing onside kick to wrap up a disappointing afternoon in a number of ways at Soldier Field.