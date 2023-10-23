CHICAGO — The Bears were able to end two streaks on Sunday afternoon, and their quarterback was at the center of ending both of them.

With the help of his teammates – and a number of family members – Tyson Bagent was able to enjoy his moment in the sun at Soldier Field in his first NFL start.

“I felt like I had the team, my family, kind of really rallying behind me, giving me a lot of support this week, which I think gave me all the confidence in the world to go do what we did today,” said the rookie quarterback after the 30-12 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

It was a solid day for Bagent, who was starting at quarterback in place of Justin Fields, who continues to deal with a right thumb injury. He was 21-of-29 for 162 yards and a touchdown while also carrying the ball three times for 24 yards.

With the win, the Bears ended their ten-game losing streak at Soldier Field dating back to September 25, 2022. Bagent also became the first Bears rookie quarterback to win his first start since Craig Krenzel pulled it off in a 23-13 win over the 49ers on October 31, 2004.

So how did Bagent feel in the first game he’s gotten to lead the offense onto the field?

“Yeah, I feel like I settled in after the first snap,” said Bagent when asked when the nerves went away. “I feel really nervous the whole week until we get on the field for pregame, and then it usually goes away. But just like any week, there were some nerves.”

Bagent’s teammates aided that effort.

The offensive line allowed just two sacks all day while the team got 173 yards on the ground, led by D’Onta Foreman’s 89 on 16 carries for two touchdowns. He also caught Bagent’s first touchdown pass of his NFL career in the third quarter in his best game in Chicago so far.

“We have been looking for a win here at Soldier Field for a while. It basically means the world to everyone else when you’re able to play well in the trenches, when you’re able to control the line of scrimmage, run the ball well and stop the other team’s run game,” said Bagent of his teammates play. “I thought it was an outstanding team effort today.”

That includes those quarterbacks helping Bagent get ready, including Fields, who was on the sidelines watching the rookie quarterback perform.

“You know, I couldn’t really ask much more from him,” said Bagent when asked how Fields helped him. “The QB room as a whole, Justin and Nate, when I talk about people that rally behind me and had my back throughout the week, just different things to look at and just with the amount of experience that they have, Justin and Nate were pivotal in how we were able to execute today and the way I played today on the field.”

Certainly, it was a result rarely seen from a rookie in his first game, as a confident Bagent helped deliver a much-needed win.