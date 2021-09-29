How many NFL teams don’t play in the city of their name? Bears move could make them the latest

CHICAGO — Should the Chicago Bears move outside of the city, the team won’t be alone in the National Football League.

Nearly a third of the NFL’s teams play in a town that’s not in the city they’re named after.

The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers play in Inglewood, California.

The New York Giants and Jets both play in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The San Francisco 49ers play in Santa Clara, which is 45 miles away.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in Paradise, Nevada.

The Dallas Cowboys play their home games in Arlington, Texas.

The Washington football team resides in Landover, Maryland.

The Miami Dolphins play in Miami Gardens.

And lastly, the Buffalo Bills call Orchard Park, New York, their home.

The Chicago Bears took a significant step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field — one of the most recognizable stadiums in the United States — and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city.

Only time will tell if the Chicago Bears join the list.