FOXBOROUGH, MA – On October 13th, the Bears were part of the first game of Week 6 of the NFL’s 2022 schedule.

Eleven days later, they’ll finish up the action in Week 7.

That’s because the Bears are on Monday Night Football to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough at 7:15 PM, a game you can see on WGN-TV, Channel 9. It is the first and only game on this day scheduled for the Bears in the 2022 season and adds to the team’s long history on Monday Night Football that dates back to 1970.

The game against the Patriots will mark 75th time the Bears have played on that evening.

So how have the Bears fared on Monday Night Football?

Through the years, the results have gone against the Bears as the team has a 32-42 record when playing on Monday night. The team made their first appearance on October 5, 1970 in a 28-14 loss to the Lions at Tiger Stadium in Detroit.

That was the first 41 games the Bears have played on the road on Monday night before 2022, as they’ve gone 15-26 away from home.

The team has lost three-straight games on Monday Night Football, dropping the 2021 Week 15 contest to the Vikings 17-9 at Soldier Field. The Bears also lost to both the Rams (Road) and Minnesota (Home) on Monday night during the 2020 season.

Their last victory came in Week 3 of the 2019 season when the Bears knocked off Washington 31-15 at FedEx Field.

Have the Bears and Patriots played on Monday Night Football Before?

This will be the first match-up between the teams on Monday Night Football and is the 15th time they’ve faced each other this season.

New England has dominated the overall series, beating the Bears in ten of their previous 14 games, including the last five.

The Bears have only beaten the Patriots in 1982, 1985, Super Bowl XX, and 2000.