LAKE FOREST — The Bears’ 2023 schedule is now set and a few fans are already starting to plan out their trips to see the team.

Some are choosing to do so on the road, and the good news is that the team’s travel for the upcoming campaign is much lighter than other teams in the NFL.

According to Bookies.com, the Bears will have the third-lowest amount of air miles during the 2023 season for their nine games away from Soldier Field.

They’ll go a total of 12,253 miles over the course of the season with an average trip of 1,361.4 miles as they cross over 16 time zone. That’s just above the rival Packers (11,956) and Bengals (11,942), who have the shortest amount of travel per mile in the NFL this upcoming season.

Matt Eberflus’ team almost had a little farther to travel this year as they were a candidate to play a game against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. But the league decided to put the Dolphins in that game on November 5 instead, as the Bears will now face the reigning Super Bowl Champions in Kansas City in Week 3 instead.

The Seattle Seahawks will travel the most miles in the NFL with 31,600 miles covered during the 2023 campaign, with San Francisco 49ers having the second-most with 29,958 and the Dolphins third at 27,110.

From September through January, the Bears will face the Buccaneers, Browns, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Lions, Packers, Saints, and Vikings on the road this season.