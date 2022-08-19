SEATTLE – It was the team’s first road trip under a new coaching staff which came on a short week, but once again the Bears had overall success in their second preseason game of 2022.

Matt Eberflus’ squad was in control of the contest throughout in a 27-11 win that included a number of positive moments and others to work on.

Here are some of the highlights from the Bears’ victory in Seattle on Thursday night.

—

Unlike their first game, the Bears’ first team offense was able to get on the board during their one series at Lumen Field.

Just as Eberflus had said before the game, the primary starters would go just ten plays, which encapsulated the entire first drive. Justin Fields completed 5-of-7 passes for 39 yards, including a short completion to Cole Kmet which he took for 12 yards and then a rollout to his left that was completed to the tight end for 19 yards.

It stalled out at the end but Cairo Santos’ 35-yard field goal put the Bears into the lead a week after the team’s top offensive unit failed to score.

“It felt pretty good,” said Fields of the series. “Of course, we want seven that first drive, but just glad we got points on the first drive.”

—

Staying in for a little longer than the main players on that first unit was Teven Jenkins, who saw three series at the right guard spot.

That’s where the 2021 second round pick has been playing as of late as his very unusual training camp continues under a new regime.

After being held out of practice with an unspecified injury, being the subject of trade talk, Jenkins has worked his way back into the line rotation and could have a shot to win the starting right guard job for Week 1 against the 49ers.

—

Velus Jones Jr. arguably delivered the most memorable moment of the contest in the second quarter as he made his preseason debut with the Bears.

The third round pick took a second quarter punt to his left and went up the sidelines 48 yards up to the Seahawks’ 33-yard line. It would lead to the Bears’ second score of the day as Trevor Siemian hit Jake Tonges with a short touchdown pass.

It was a good recovery for Jones, who had fumbled the opening kickoff but the Bears recovered.

It wasn’t the only long return for the Bears on the evening as Nsimba Webster took a late third quarter kickoff 58 yards to set up a field goal.

—

Speaking of special teams, the punt coverage unit got a score towards the end of the first half thanks to the efforts of a seventh round pick.

With 20 seconds to go in the second quarter, Seahawks returner Cade Johnson muffed a punt at the five-yard line. Defensive back Elijah Hicks was able to recover the ball in the endzone for the touchdown to put the Bears up 17-0 at the half.

Hicks would also finish the game with five tackles.

—

Despite being the preseason with a host of new players, the Bears have done well to keep the penalties down in their first two regular season contests.

After having five for 32 yards in the win over the Chiefs, the team cut those down to three for just 38 yards against the Seahawks.

–

The team suffered a pair of injuries during the contest with Matt Adams leaving in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Trestan Ebner, who scored a touchdown in the first preseason game, hurt his ankle after carrying the ball 29 yards on nine carries.

Neither player returned to the game after their injuries.