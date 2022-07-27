LAKE FOREST, Ill. — While the general public wasn’t allowed in to watch the Bears’ first training camp practice of 2022, there were a number of community organizations were invited to attend.

Included in the invites was the Highland Park High School football team, a team from a community that is located not far from the team’s headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The Highland Park High School football team was one of the 60 non-profit community organizations that got to check out the first workout of the Matt Eberflus era of the team on Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Members of the team got the chance to meet the Bears players and coaches and pose for a group photo as well.

On the team’s Twitter account, quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and cornerback Jaylon Johnson posed with some of the players for a few pictures after practice.

After the visit, the Highland Park team took to their own Twitter to thank the Bears for their hospitality.

“Thanks so much to you all for being such amazing hosts. Our squad will always be grateful for this day,” said the Giants on their Twitter account.

Along with having the team out for practice, the Bears have also made an $80,000 donation to the Highland Park Community Foundation, which is aiding victims of the July 4th parade shooting that killed seven people and injured 25.

The National Football League has also decided to match that donation to the foundation.

The Bears have released this statement on the shooting in Highland Park. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/PDx6Rn32Tz — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 4, 2022

Highland Park is located nine miles away from the Bears’ headquarters in Lake Forest. On the day of the shooting, the Bears sent their condolences to the community on all of their social media platforms.