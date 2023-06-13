LAKE FOREST, Ill. — He was the second player to take to the podium at the Chicago Bears’ mandatory mini-camp in 2023 and he made two things very clear to the reporters in attendance.

First, Justin Jones is very confident in his team’s chances to compete after a 3-14 season in 2022. The defensive tackle also isn’t a fan of those who root for the Bears’ biggest rival.

Both topics came up when Jones was asked about his impressions of the NFC North in his first season in the division last year, and how it changes with Aaron Rodgers gone.

That’s when he took aim at Packers fans, remembering the Week 2 loss at Lambeau Field in 2022.

“I wish he played one more year with Green Bay, honestly,” said Jones in response to the question on the division and Rodgers’ departure. “We went up there and we played a pretty good game, but they got away from us at the end, obviously, and they won. But their fans are really (expletive). Yeah, I wanted to go back up there and I wanted to play them and I wanted to beat them and I wanted him to be there so he could see it.

“But the fact that he’s gone now, I mean it’s cool. I guess it’s better for him not to be here. I’m ready to take it over. It’s a good time to be a Bear fan, I’m not even going to lie to you.”

Naturally, the follow-up to Jones was why he feels that way.

“Just the way they’re just freaking obnoxious, just yelling and all that stuff about things that don’t even matter. We’re not even running a play and you guys are talking about ‘Boo, oh yeah.’ The game hasn’t even started yet. What are we talking about here?” said Jones, who then paused to shake his head. “Half of them don’t even know football. It’s so weird to me. I’m just ready to go back out there and play.

“I want to go out there and I want to beat the hell out of them, you know, on their field, and I want to hear the boos then. That’s what I look forward to.”

Jones will have to wait a bit for the Bears to take on the Packers in the 2023 regular season since the team doesn’t travel to Lambeau Field until Week 18 on Sunday, January 7. The defensive tackle will try to help the Bears end a seven-game losing streak in Green Bay at that time.

Originally drafted by the Chargers in the third round in 2018, Jones spent his first year with that team before signing a deal with the Bears in the 2022 offseason. In 17 games that year, Jones had three sacks, 12 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, three passes deflected, and 52 tackles.