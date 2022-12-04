CHICAGO – While both teams are well out of the playoff picture, there is always intrigue when it comes to a match-up between the Bears and the Packers.

That’s especially the case in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season since the Bears’ starting quarterback will be making his return to the lineup. Justin Fields’ left shoulder injury, as it turns out, will only have kept him out one week as he returns to face Green Bay at Soldier Field at Noon on Sunday.

Naturally, the return of the Bears’ top quarterback was the first topic of discussion for Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO’s appearance on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now this week on “The 9-Yard Line” show.

Along with Fields, he talked about what the team has left to show in the final weeks of the season, who on the defense now could be a part of the team’s future, along with the discussion around “tanking” that’s been around the Bears the last few weeks.

You can watch Greg’s full discussion with Larry Hawley on “9 Good Minutes” on “The 9-Yard Line,” and you can watch that in the video above.