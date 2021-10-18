‘Going Through The Emotions’ of the Bears’ Week 6 loss to the Packers

CHICAGO – When it comes to emotions when the green and gold come to town, it’s usually not a great thing for Bears’ fans.

Since Brett Favre took over the Packers’ quarterback spot in 1992, Green Bay has won the majority of their games against their longtime rival. The switch to Aaron Rodgers as signal caller has only made things worse for the Bears, who now trail in the all-time series against the Packers after having the lead for a number of years.

Sunday was another difficult day for fans of the “Monsters of the Midway” as Rodgers was up to his usual trick in helping Green Bay pull out at 24-14 victory. An early Bears’ lead fizzled and a comeback attempt was stifled but, you guessed it, No. 12.

That’s why “Going Through The Emotions” on “The 9-Yard Line” on Monday was probably a little more negative than Bears’ fans would like. Yes, the pass rush and Kahlil Herbert’s were something to feel good about, but a missed penalty by the refs that stopped early Bears’ momentum along with, of course, Rodgers, made for some frowns.

See more from Larry Hawley’s segment in the video above.