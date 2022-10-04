CHICAGO – For a second-straight week, two teams that are in similar situations met on the football field.

Just like the Bears, the Giants have started essentially over with a new front office and head coach as they look to change their fortunes over the next few seasons. As always, that means a lot of growing pains for both teams, which can show up over the course of 60 minutes of football.

That was the case again as both teams struggled to pull away from each other with a healthy amount of bad mixed in with good at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Unlike their triumph over the Texans in Week 3, the Bears didn’t have enough this time to get themselves a victory against a team in a similar situation.

So that made “Going Through The Emotions” on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now a little tougher for Bears fans on this Monday following the game. We talked about a few things for the team to smile about, including a receiver who was able to enjoy his first strong game of 2022, while also things to frown about on offense.

An unfortunate misplay in the fourth quarter would spell doom for the team and give fans an “OMG” moment from a contest that got away in East Rutherford. Now the Bears sit at 2-2 on the season as they prepare for another division game against the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Larry Hawley is the one who was “Going Through The Emotions” after this game for the Bears on Sunday, and you can watch that in the video above.