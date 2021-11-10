‘Going Through The Emotions’ of a Bears’ Monday night loss to the Steelers

CHICAGO – When it comes to emotions for Bears’ fans, Monday was a lot.

There were weird plays, momentum changes, bizarre penalties, a game-winning drive that wasn’t, and an illusion on the final field goal attempt. In the end, a lot went into the Bears’ 29-27 loss to the Steelers at Heniz Field, as a number of different feelings went around the minds of fans.

That made “Going Through The Emotoins” of Monday’s loss in Pittsburgh on “The 9-Yard Line” from WGN News Now this week quite a bit to take. There were strong individual performances on offense along with the first touchdown for a special teams veteran.

A copious amount of penalties, including a bizarre one against a new member of the Bears, had the team frowning more often than not. But the drive led by Justin Fields to give the visitors a brief lead is a glimpse to the future that brings joy to fans as they look forward.

Larry Hawley has this “Going Through The Emotions” segment in the video above.

