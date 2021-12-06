‘Going Through The Emotions’ of a Bears’ loss to the Cardinals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Andy Dalton #14 of the Chicago Bears passes against Devon Kennard #42 of the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field on December 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cardinals defeated the Bears 33-22. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The results and many of the plays on the field reflected the weather on a dreary Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Turnovers would prove the be the Bears’ undoing at Soldier Field as the NFC-leading Cardinals wouldn’t let their hosts get away with such mistakes in Week 13. Arizona scored 23 points off turnovers in a 33-22 win on Sunday that sends the Bears to their eighth loss of the 2021 season.

As things begin to now full slip away from this team as the end of the season approaches, “Going Through The Emotions” of the defeat gets a little harder on “The 9-Yard Line” as time goes on.

