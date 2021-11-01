‘Going Through The Emotions’ of a Bears’ loss to the 49ers Sunday

CHICAGO – Perhaps a team that lost four games in a row could be the ticket for the Bears to get out of their recent slump at the end of October, but problems that surfaced against elite teams happened again on this Halloween.

The offense had its moments at the beginning and a big one in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t sustain momentum. Without Khalil Mack, the defense had no answer in the second half for Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, and the 49ers offense.

That produced a 33-22 defeat that now has put the Bears at 3-5 after three consecutive losses, turning an above-.500 record earlier in the months and flipped it as the calendar now switches to November.

On “The 9-Yard Line” on Monday, Larry Hawley was “Going Through The Emotions” of the defeat as he found at least one thing to smile about – the Bears’ run game – another to frown about – the home team’s pass rush – along with the “OMG” Justin Fields run in the fourth quarter for a touchdown.

See those moments in the video above.