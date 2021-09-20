GOING THROUGH THE EMOTIONS: Bears’ Week 2 win over the Bengals

CHICAGO – It was much better this time around for the Bears as they gave their fans a good showing in the first full capacity game at Soldier Field since December of 2019.

After a Week 1 20-point loss to the Rams, Matt Nagy’s team rebounded to beat the Bengals 20-17 in a game in which the Bears were in control for most of the afternoon. A late Cincinnati comeback got things close late, but the big lead held up for the team’s first victory of the 2021 season.

Like always, Bears’ fans were “Going Through The Emotions” as they watched their team play on a warm afternoon on the lakefront. After struggling in the opener, the Bears’ defense gave fans a reason to smile over 60 minutes on Sunday, forcing four turnovers, getting four sacks, while hitting quarterback Joe Burrow nine times.

Fans were frowning a bit a times thanks to penalties, like Tashaun Gipson’s taunting penalty in the first half, the late hit call against Robert Quinn in the second, and two false starts by quarterback Justin Fields. Things got really interesting when a quick Bengals’ touchdown, a Fields interception, then an immediate score took a 17-point Bears’ lead down to three.

Luckily Fields was there to deliver his “OMG” moment as he got ten yards on a 3rd-and-9 scramble to help get the Bears a first down on the final Drive. Two David Mongomery rushes would ice the team’s first victory of the season.

Larry Hawley has more on those moments in this weeks’ edition of “Going Through The Emotions” on “The 9-Yard Line” and you can watch that in the video above.