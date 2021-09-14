GOING THROUGH THE EMOTIONS – Bears’ Week 1 loss to the Rams

CHICAGO – Over the course of a given game, things can get a little emotional when it comes to rooting for the “Monsters of the Midway.” That’s been the case for a generation of fans who’ve yet to experience a Super Bowl championship.

So on WGN News Now, we’ve come up with a way to express these for each game: Going Through The Emotions.

This is a segment that talks about one thing that gave Bears’ fans a reason to smile, one to frown, and another to scream “OMG” in joy and excitement. Usually, there is at least one example of each in a contest no matter how good or bad the result, and that was the case in Sunday night’s Week 1 loss to the Rams.

David Montgomery gave fans a reason to smile with a 108-yard rushing game and a score in his sixth-consecutive regular season contest. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards for the fourth time in his last eight games.

There were many reasons to frown on the defensive side of the ball for the Bears, but the pass coverage was particularly bad. The Rams burned them for scoring plays of 67 and 56 yards on the evening which were a part of the seven pass plays that went 17-or-more yards on the evening.

Yet Justin Fields still managed to provide an “OMG” moment with his first NFL touchdown, which occurred during one of his five offensive snaps on Sunday.

