Going Through The Emotions: Bears’ loss to the Brown in Week 3

CLEVELAND – Emotions were aplenty for someone rooting for the Bears in their third game of the 2021 season, but not a lot of them were good.

That’s because the offense was a disaster from start to finish against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, nearly producing a record-low in yardage on what many hoped would be a celebrated day for the franchise.

Instead, Justin Fields’ first start was one to forget as the Bears could get nothing going in a 26-6 defeat in Cleveland on Sunday, one that’s seen plenty of blame put on head coach Matt Nagy.

It made for an interesting “Going Through The Emotions” on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now on Monday following the defeat for the Browns. The team allowing nine sacks was certainly something to frown about, especially considering that Myles Garrett set a franchise record with 4 1/2 sacks all by himself. Fields wasn’t rolled out much, leaving a talented Cleveland team to bring pressure all day as the offensive line struggled.

Because of that, the team had an “OMG” number of yards on the afternoon – 47. It was the second-lowest in franchise history as they averaged just 1.1 yards per play and were only credited with one net passing yard.

Tired of the negative? Well there was one thing to smile about, and that was on defense.

That unit had five sacks, 1 1/2 those coming from outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who is enjoying a strong turnaround season in 2021. Already he has four sacks in three games, which is double the amount Quinn had in 15 contests in 2020 as he begins to show the reason why the team gave him a 5-year, $70 million deal in March of 2020.

Larry Hawley recapped all those emotions during his segment on “The 9-Yard Line” and you can watch that in the video above.