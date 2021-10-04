Going Through The Emotions: A Bears’ Week 4 win over the Lions

CHICAGO – This week was a lot easier to take for Bears’ fans, and that might be an understatement.

It was hard to find anything to smile about when it came to the team’s 26-6 loss to the Browns where they gained (OMG) 47 total yards in the contest. The defense had some good sack numbers but even they faltered late as the offense wilted under the pressure in Cleveland.

Week 4 was much better as the Bears beat the Lions 24-14 with many more positives than negatives at Soldier Field in the effort. With Bill Lazor calling the plays, there was a lot to smile about, including the team’s opening touchdown drive, the fifth straight time they’ve scored to start a home game dating back to 2020.

The defense bent but didn’t break, giving fans more reasons to smile on a trio of stops inside their own ten-yard line that proved to be critical when Detroit made their run at the end of the game.

Plus, OMG, the Bears completed a perfectly executed 64-yard pass in the first quarter in which Justin Fields hit Darnell Mooney for a major gain that led to touchdown.

About the only negative was the injury to David Montgomery’s knee, which ended another strong day for the running back in which he had his fourth multi-touchdown rushing game. His status remains up in the air as the Bears prepare for the Raiders this weekend in Las Vegas.

Larry Hawley recapped all of this in “Going Through the Emotions” of the Bears’ win over Detroit on “The 9-Yard Line” and you can watch that in the video above.