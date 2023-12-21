CHICAGO — As Bears Quarterback Justin Fields prepares to take on the Cardinals in week 16, he spoke with WGN News in a one-on-one interview.

He spoke about how he has grown on and off the field during his three seasons in Chicago.

You can read a transcript of the interview below or watch the full interview in the player above.

WGN: Justin, I think back to that first interview we did the day after you were drafted here in Chicago. And I think about now you in the final weeks of your third season here with the Bears. When you think about the biggest lesson you’ve learned about being an NFL starting quarterback, and being a team leader day in and day out, what do you think that lesson has been?

Fields: Um, really just to, you know, expect the highs and lows, expect outside noise to be there. So no matter what, just try what you can control and just really stay focused on what you have going on, you know, what the team has got going on and stuff like that. So just kind of block out all the outside noise and just, you know, continue to work continue to have the same mindset, you know, no matter what you go through. So I think that’s the, you know, biggest thing I’ve learned, you know, so far, in my time being in the league.

WGN: You’ve gone through coaching, changes, personnel changes, all kinds of changes in your short time here. If this was, you know, the end of your chapter, or whatever the next chapter is next season, wherever it is, if it’s here, if it’s somewhere else, what do you want this chapter of your career to say about you, not only as a person, but as a quarterback?

Fields: Yeah, I mean, I think that’s the biggest thing is the person. So I think, you know, just building relationships, all the relationships I’ve built in the building, you know, teammates, and teammates somewhere else now. I just think the biggest thing I would want to leave, if I wasn’t here next year is you know, just for everybody to remember, you know, the kind of person I was, how I carried myself throughout the building through the good times through the bad times. And really just that. Because I think, that carries farther, much longer than football, you know, it’s bigger than football at the end of the day. So yeah, I just want everybody just to remember, you know, the kind of person I was, and you know, how, you know, I’ve hopefully I had a positive effect on them in their life.

WGN: We ask you every week about where you see improvement in your game, and how you grow on the football field. Is it now when you look back over the last couple of seasons, is it kind of surreal to see how much you’ve grown not only as a person, but as a football player?

Fields: I mean, it is. Yeah. I mean, as a person, that’s crazy. I think I’ve learned so many lessons. Just grown in so many areas of my life, you know, you know, football too, I’ve learned so many things. So, I mean, it’s been a great journey so far. And, of course, I’m excited for the rest of the season. And next year as well.

WGN: We only see you in a certain setting in sometimes it’s postgame, or during press conferences, it’s not always the most joyful experience for us. But when we look at what brings you joy, what brings you passion, outside of maybe football, I know how much you speak about your family and your faith and things like that. But what brings Justin Fields joy?

Fields: Little things, um, just, you know, being able to take a walk down Lake Michigan, just to be able to just look at nature, like the fall here, you know, with all the trees, so just, just really just appreciating the little things in life. And, you know, just finding joy in those things. You know, me the platform that I have, I’ve you know, just the power just to, you know, make somebody’s day just by saying hello, signing autographs, and stuff like that. So, little stuff like that, you know, stuff, that’s, you know, like I said before, it’s just bigger than football, that’s, you know, people are going to remember for their whole life, like, nobody’s gonna remember, you know, the score of my, the second time we played the Green Bay Packers, like, nobody’s gonna remember that you have to look that up on Google for them that remember that off the top of their head, but what people are gonna remember is, you know, the interaction between, you know, me and them. So I think that’s the biggest thing is just, you know, just the platform that God’s given me to, you know, have that effect on people’s lives.

WGN: Do you feel like the city of Chicago has embraced you? And do you feel like you’ve embraced Chicago given how much you’ve grown?

Fields: Yeah, I think so. Um, you know, fans here, great, you know, they’re very passionate, you know, kind of like Ohio State. So it’s that Midwest football thing. But, um, I mean, I’ve definitely embraced the city. You know, the fans. And like I said before, they’re, they’re awesome. They’re amazing. Of course, you know, they get no you and you’re not doing the best, but I mean, you wouldn’t want it any other way. So, um, you know, I just tried to twist it around. They care so, but now, I mean, yeah, the city of Chicago is great. Probably the best thing in the world or best city in the US, for sure. I haven’t been around the world to compare that but great city. You know, I’ve tried to do a lot of things around the city in the community to, you know, make a positive change. I’ve definitely embraced the city and the people here have definitely embraced me.

WGN: So most NFL quarterbacks, the outside noise doesn’t really go away. Are you a guy that keeps receipts and takes note of the outside noise? Are you internally motivated?

Fields: Yeah, I mean, I don’t I don’t keep receipts because at the end of the day, it doesn’t affect me. It doesn’t, you know, change how I’m gonna look at things so I don’t really keep receipts. People are gonna say what they’re gonna say. And at the end of the day, no matter you know, how much you do, Tom Brady always gonna have haters Patrick Mahomes always gonna have haters. So, no, I don’t I don’t keep receipts at all.

WGN: So I we’ve talked about the evolution of your play on the field, but I feel like your fashion is also involved since your rookie season do you work with a stylist?

Fields: I do. Yeah. Her name is Joe. She’s from New York. Just started working with her this year actually. So um, yeah, she’s been awesome. She, she came. So actually, she came before the season this year and then mid-season just to kind of get some fits together. So what she does is just round up a bunch of clothes, things that she you know, she thinks that I might like, you know, she brings them to the house and I just kind of pick and choose, you know, what outfits I like what outfits I’m not feeling and then we just go from it from there. But yeah, she’s been great.

WGN: Why did you want to kind of focus on because your game day fits are I can just tell there’s a lot of thought that goes you have some favorites and why is it was it important for you to kind of step up the fashion?

Fields: It’s important just to you know, just feel confident, you know, but Dion says look good, feel good play good. So, um, yeah, I mean, just going out there and just making the day special because I usually, unless I’m going out to eat or you know, something like that. I usually just dress comfortably and stuff like that. But um, you know, you just want to you know, get ready and dress kind of differently to get ready for an event so to say like college you know, your college we’re putting on a suit, you know, getting ready for game day and stuff like that. But um, I mean, yeah, definitely. I stepped up from my rookie year. I don’t think I had a stylist whatsoever.

WGN: You had some suits rooky year.

Fields: Yeah, I did. Yeah, I did. Um, but yeah, definitely stepped up over the years for sure.

WGN: And keep up with the pregame theme. Are you a Spotify or Apple Music?

Fields: Apple Music.

WGN: Okay, so what do you rock it on Apple Music pregame?

Fields: To be honest, I listen to gospel music like before the games. I feel like it just calms me and just like, gives me peace. But every now and then because I just have the same gospel music playing over and over every now and then I mixed up some Drake in there. But really just gospel music like 75-80% of the time and then mixing some Drake in some like kind of chill R&B. I don’t really like to get like too pumped up. Like, I know, Jiuquan. He loves Young Boy like I know, that’s what he’s listening to. I can’t I can’t get on that way before the game. So yeah, so just kind of like chill music, relax.

WGN: You’ve talked a lot about your mental health and your breath work and all the things that have helped you kind of stay centered through the ups and downs of being an NFL quarterback. Why is it been so important to you? And do you feel like it’s helped you and something that you’ve added into your game?

Fields: Yeah, I mean, you know, I think the biggest thing with playing quarterback is just having a calm mind, a calm body, and really just, you know, just being calm with, you know, so much chaos going on around you. So I think that helps you out. And then it just, it really helps you out with the conditioning part of it too. You know, there’s some drives where I might scramble two or three times or might even have a design running there. So I think it just helps with the conditioning kind of gets your lungs and stuff warmed up. And so, you know, definitely, definitely doing that.

WGN: And finally whatever’s next for you, wherever you end up, where do you want, you know, Bears fans, football fans to maybe know about Justin Fields, the person and not necessarily the player?

Fields: Yeah, I mean, wherever I end up, you know, whether it’s here or somebody else somewhere else next year, you know, just know that, you know, I’ve given it my all. You know, I study till I get tired of studying. You know, of course gotta have those mental breaks. But yeah, I think just want just want everybody to know, you know, I give it, I’ve given it my all up to this point. I’ve done everything I possibly could. And I mean, at the end of the day, that’s, that’s really all you can ask for, you know, from a teammate from a coach, you know, if they, they, you know, actually put their best foot forward every day if they’ve put in the effort. I mean, you really can’t ask anything else. So I think that you know, that’s one thing. I like to leave with them and you know, that I love. I love the fans, I love you know, the city of Chicago, I love you know everything about it. So um, you know, it’s my time here has been great. It’s been amazing.