From Akron to Green Bay, new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy gets it

CHICAGO – When Luke Getsy transferred to Akron in 2005, the quarterback’s responsibilities extended beyond the playing field.

“Luke used to babysit my kids which was awesome,” laughed current Akron head coach Joe Moorhead, who was an assistant for the Zips at the time. “He did a fantastic job with that. For whatever reason, they would call him Luke Getsy – two names – like he was head of state or something.”

Getsy led the Zips to a MAC Title that year, throwing a game-winning touchdown pass to beat in NIU in the championship game.

“It was like you were playing it on Madden. He knew exactly what we were doing, exactly what coverage. It was textbook execution,” Moorhead explained. “You talk about wanting your quarterback to be an extension of the coaching staff on the field and see what you see. There was never any question. Whether it was in the meeting room or on the practice field or on gameday – Luke was seeing it like a coach.”

Getsy and Moorhead reconnected more than a decade later at Mississippi State, when Moorehead earned his first FBS head coaching gig and hired his former pupil as his OC.

“I know Luke was always a very diligent note taker. I would imagine he has a binder full of ideas of things that guys have done well.”

Moorhead also recruited Justin Fields in high school while serving as Penn State’s OC and quarterbacks coach. Fields decommitment from the Nittany Lions in the summer of 2017 still stings, but he loves the pairing with Getsy.

“Number one – fantastic family, great person, smart kid in the traditional sense and football sense, can beat you with his arms, can beat you with his legs. I think the things we’ve done throughout the years in this offensive system that Luke has learned are all things that have fit Justin’s skillset very, very nicely.”

That’s what Bears fans want to hear and look forward to seeing play out in the years to come.