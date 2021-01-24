Former Bears tight end Greg Olsen retires

CHICAGO – JANUARY 16: Greg Olsen #82 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball after a reception in the snow against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Soldier Field on January 16, 2011 in Chicago,Illinois. The Bears defeated the Seahawks 35 to 24. (Photo by Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – To be fair, a lot of his time was spent away from the team that drafted him into the NFL.

But in his time in Chicago, Greg Olsen still had some memorable moments with the Bears before he was traded away ahead of the 2011 season. In fact, he played a big part in the team’s last playoff victory ten years ago this January.

So some fans of the Bears are looking back on Olsen’s career with fond memories after his announcement on Sunday.

Olsen announced his retirement on the NFL on Fox pregame show prior to the NFC Championship Game. He also announced that he’ll be formally joining the network as an analyst in the next step in his professional career.

The first round pick of the NFC Champion Bears in 2007 (31st overall), Olsen caught 194 passes for 1,981 yards and 20 touchdowns in 62 career games with the team. One of his more memorable performances came in what is still the team’s last playoff win in his second-to-last game with the franchise.

Against the Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Soldier Field on January 16, 2011, Olsen caught a 58-yard touchdown from Jay Cutler in the first quarter to get a strong afternoon going. He’d make three catches for 113 yards in a 35-24 Bears victory that remains their last win in the playoffs.

Olsen had three catches for 30 yards the next week in the NFC Championship game loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Packers. The following spring, Olsen was traded to the Panthers for a third round pick since then offensive coordinator Mike Martz didn’t see the tight end fitting well into his system.

Over the next nine years in Carolina, Olsen developed into one of the best at his position in the game, earning three Pro Bowl selections while also being an All-Pro second team selection in 2015 and 2016.

After the teams mutually decided to part ways following the 2019 season, Olsen signed with the Seahawks where he played in 11 games, made eight catches for 24 yards with a touchdown. He finished his career with 742 catches, 8,863 yards and 60 touchdowns.