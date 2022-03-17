LAKE FOREST – For a little while, it seemed like the pair could be together quite a while.

Despite a struggling offense, Allen Robinson was able to be a productive No. 1 wide receiver for the Bears, making 200 catches in two seasons.

But strife developed between the talented pass catcher and then Bears general manager Ryan Pace as the sides could never come together on a long-term deal. As a new man takes the reigns of the team’s front office, Robinson is moving on after four seasons in Chicago.

The veteran receiver has signed a three-year deal with the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams which is reportedly worth $45 million dollars. Robinson’s tenure officially ended on Thursday, but in many ways it ended in 2020 and the offseason of 2021 when the receiver and Pace could never lock down a long-term deal.

Because of that, the Bears put the franchise tag on Robinson for the 2021 season, which he would eventually play on without a new contract ever coming to pass. New general manager Ryan Poles chose not to place it on Robinson again, ending his tenure with the team.

Playing in 57 games for the Bears over the last four seasons, he made 293 catches for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns. That included a memorable ten-catch performance against the Eagles in the Wild Card game in January of 2019 in which he gained 143 yards and scored a touchdown in a 16-15 loss at Soldier Field.

Most of Robinson’s production came in 2019 and 2020 when the Bears were inconsistent on offense with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles getting starts at quarterback in that time. The receiver caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 then made 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

This past season he was limited to 12 games due to nagging hamstring and ankle injuries as he was targeted just 66 times, making 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown.