CHICAGO – The tough injury luck appears to have continued for a former Chicago Bears’ running back.



During a training session that he broadcast live on his Instagram account, Tarik Cohen went down with an apparent leg injury while in the middle of the drill.

There has been no update on what the injury was or it’s severity.

Cohen is currently a free agent after being released by the Bears earlier this year.

This comes after Cohen missed the last year-and-a-half with a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 against the Falcons in 2020.

In an essay for The Player’s Tribune earlier this month, Cohen said that he also tore his MCL and fractured his tibial plateau.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by then general manager Ryan Pace, Cohen played in 51 games for the Bears over four seasons. A dual-threat with his speed and catching ability, he rushed for 1,101 yards (4.2 per carry) and five touchdowns while making 209 catches for 1,575 yards and nine scores.

As a returner, mostly on punts, Cohen was developing into one of the best in the game in his first three seasons. He averaged 10.3 yards per return in 71 chances in his Bears’ career with a touchdown in his rookie season of 2017.

His 411 yards gained on 33 returns (12.5 yards per attempt) in 2018 made him a Pro Bowl selection and a first-team NFL All-Pro as a return specialist.

In 2020, however, he only made one attempt at a return in the three games he played, and it was on that one that he tore his ACL in what ended up behind his final play with the team. On offense, he had just three carries for 17 yards and six catches for 41 yards in those first contests of the season. I’m