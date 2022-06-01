FRISCO, TX – The National Football League community is mourning the death of a former running back who spent his final season with the Bears on Wednesday.

Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38 according to the Dallas Cowboys, one of two teams he played for during his seven seasons in the NFL. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that he was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas.

As of Wednesday night, the cause of death is unknown.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends,” said the Bears on their Twitter account on Wednesday.

Playing his first six seasons with the Cowboys, Barber joined the Bears on a two-year contract in 2011 and was the primary backup to starting running back Matt Forte. In 11 games that season, including one start, the ball carrier rushed for 422 yards on 114 carries (3.7 yards per carry average) with six touchdowns.

He also caught five passes for 50 yards in that one season.

Despite having one year left on his contract, Barber decided to retire from football prior to the 2012 season in an announcement made through the Bears.

A standout at the University of Minnesota, Barber was a fourth round pick of the Cowboys in 2005 and found quick success in Dallas. In his second season in 2006, he averaged 4.8 yards per carry while scoring 14 touchdowns then had another strong year in 2007.

Barber would rush for a career-high 975 yards while maintaining the same per-carry average (4.8) with ten scores as the Cowboys finished with the best record in the NFC.In that season, the running back was elected to his first and only Pro Bowl.

He’d play three more years with the Cowboys, rushing for 885 yards in 2008, before being let go by the Cowboys after the 2010 season.

In 99 career NFL games, Barber finished with 4,780 yards rushing with 53 touchdowns and a career per carry average of 4.1.