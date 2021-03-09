Former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long will return to the NFL: Report

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 05: Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long (75) battles in game action during a NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September 05, 2019 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It looks like Kyle Long won’t be away from the game of football for very long.

After stepping away from the game after being placed on IR by the Chicago Bears in 2019, the offensive lineman reportedly is on his way back to the NFL.

Three-time Pro Bowl OL Kyle Long is returning to the NFL. He is 315 lbs., healthy, happy, nasty, and shredded, and has signed with Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group. — Macon Gunter (@macongunter) March 9, 2021

Can confirm. Please credit Green Light Pod insider Macon Gunter. https://t.co/GqfrT3TEu1 — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 9, 2021

Macon Gunter, the co-host of the Green Light Podcast along with Long’s brother, Chris, both said on Tuesday morning that the former Bears’ guard will return to the NFL in 2021. According to Gunter, Long will be represented by Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group.

Long himself has yet to confirm the news.

Drafted by the Bears in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, he played seven seasons with the Bears. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 & 2014 as a guard, then did so as a tackle in 2015, a move that was necessitated due to injuries on the line.

In the next four seasons, however, injuries piled up for Long, who missed 22 games in 2016, 2017, and 2018. In 2019, he played in four games before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury and wouldn’t play again.

Long would initially announced his retirement in January of 2020 and the Bears officially didn’t pick up his contract option when it came up in March of that year. But now it appears there is another chapter for the offensive lineman in his NFL story.