Former Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson signs with the Falcons

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 20: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – In what has been a time full of ups and downs which haven’t lived up to expectations that were set after a great 2018 season.

But in 2019 and 2020, Cordarrelle Patterson provided as much consistency as anyone on the roster, proving himself again to be one of the best special teams players in the National Football League.

As the Bears approach a critical 2021 season, one that will likely set the future path of the franchise, one of their more consistent players will be using his talents elsewhere.

On Thursday, Patterson officially signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Falcons, his fifth team in his nine-year NFL career.

🗣"Alexa, play Patterson kick return for a TD against New Orleans on repeat"



📺:: https://t.co/8tGnbNnWW3 pic.twitter.com/sb06voCKLk — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 15, 2021

In his two seasons with the Bears, he was named a first-team NFL All-Pro as a returner, finishing his tenure in Chicago with a 29.2 kick return average with two touchdowns. He had a return for a score against the Saints in 2019 and against the Vikings in 2020, which helped him get a pair of Pro Bowl selections.

Patterson has been named to that game four times in his career long with four All-Pro selections during his time with the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, and Bears. His eight kick return touchdowns are tied for the most in NFL history with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.