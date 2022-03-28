INDIANAPOLIS – It has been a long time out of the game for a former Bears’ head coach, but John Fox is getting back into National Football League in 2022 a few hours south of Chicago.

On Monday morning, the Colts announced that they’ve hired Fox as a senior defensive assistant under head coach Frank Reich for the upcoming season. This is his first job since he was fired as the Bears’ head coach following the conclusion of the 2017 campaign.

His four-and-a-half years away from football was the longest stretch away from the game of his adult life, considering that he played at San Diego State in the mid-1970s, was with the Buccaneers in the late 1970s, then started his coaching career with the Aztecs in 1978.

From that year through 2017, Fox was employed either a college or NFL team in either an assistant or head coach. He was on-field leader of the Panthers from 2002-2010, then took over the Broncos from 2011-2014 before taking the Bears’ job in 2015.

Fox was in Chicago for three seasons, which was mostly a rebuilding period under new general manager Ryan Pace. With a few players left over from the previous regime, the Bears were 6-10 in his first season and were competitive at times that season but couldn’t finish games.

The bottom dropped out in 2016 when the Bears finished 3-13 and got the third overall pick in the NFL Draft. During the selections, the Bears traded up a pick to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who would take over the job the final 12 games of the 2017 season.

In October, the Bears got to 3-4 but never could do better, finishing 5-11 with Fox being fired on January 1, 2018.

He would serve as a broadcaster for ESPN in the following years and now is back in the NFL in 2022 as an assistant with the Colts.