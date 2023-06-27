ATLANTA — A former Bears’ general manager is getting a promotion with his new team ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Ryan Pace will get bumped up to the role of Director of Player Personnel for the Falcons.

Prior to that, he served as a senior personnel executive in the team’s scouting department under general manager Terry Fontenot. Pace had worked for him during his time with the Saints, with the pair working in the front office together from 2003 through 2014.

He was also the New Orleans director of player personnel in 2013 and 2014 before accepting the Bears’ general manager job in January 2015.

Pace remains on the Falcons with another former Bears general manager, Phil Emery, who has served as a scout for Atlanta since 2016. It was Pace who replaced Emery in Chicago in 2015 after he served in that role for three seasons.

Hired at 37 years old to lead the Bears, Pace would have a very up-and-down tenure in Chicago. He made bold moves often, including the trade to acquire Khalil Mack in 2018 that helped the Bears to the NFC North title that season.

Yet a number of draft misses, especially with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in 2017 with the second pick he traded up to get, proved to be his undoing. Despite two playoff appearances (2018, 2020), the Bears were erratic on offense and never could get things right on that side of the ball.

Things bottomed out in the 2021 season as the team went 6-11, leading to the firing of Pace along with head coach Matt Nagy, whom he hired before the 2018 season.