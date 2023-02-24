KANSAS CITY – Fresh off winning his first Super Bowl, Matt Nagy is getting a promotion from the Chiefs.

On Friday, the former head coach of the Bears was officially promoted to offensive coordinator by head coach Andy Reid. He’ll replace Eric Bieniemy, who left to take the same job with the Washington Commanders after the season.

This comes after Nagy served as the senior assistant and quarterback’s coach for the 2022 season after he was fired by the Bears after four seasons. Working with MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs went 14-3 in the regular season and won Super Bowl LVII over the Eagles in Glendale, Arizona on February 12.

Nagy is returning to a position that he previously held in Kansas City as he served as the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. In that first year, they averaged 24.3 points per game and went up to 25.9 points per game as Kansas City won the AFC West title.

Because of that, the Bears hired Nagy in January 2018 in hopes of getting their offense going under recently drafted quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. There was hope when the team averaged 26.3 points per game in 2018 as the Bears captured the NFC North title for the first time in eight years.

Unfortunately for Nagy and the team, it only got worse after that, with the Bears averaging under 20 points in two of the next three seasons, leading to the coach’s dismissal.

The majority of Nagy’s coaching career has come under Reid, starting out with the Eagles in 2008 as a coaching intern. He moved with the coach to Kansas City in 2013 as he served as quarterback’s coach through 2015 before getting the offensive coordinator job in 2016.