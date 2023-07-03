CHICAGO — The National Football League is mourning the death of a longtime coach who had a lengthy stint in Chicago, along with a major task when he arrived with the Bears.

Former defensive coordinator Vince Tobin died at the age of 79 on Monday, with his death being announced by the Arizona Cardinals. He was a head coach for that franchise from 1996 through 2000.

Tobin worked on Mike Ditka’s staff with the Bears from 1986 through 1992 and had a very difficult job when arriving in Chicago from the USFL’s Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars that first year. He was hired to replace legendary defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, who took the head coaching job with the Eagles after the Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship.

Tobin was able to keep the Bears at or near the top of the NFL in defense for the next three seasons as the Bears fielded championship-caliber teams.

Once again, they led the NFL in points and yardage allowed in 1986, and actually gave up fewer points than the Super Bowl-winning season (187 compared to 198). Yet they were upset by Washington in the divisional playoff that season and suffered a similar fate in 1987 when the Bears’ defense was fourth in points allowed and second in yardage.

In 1988, Tobin’s defense was back at the top of the league in points allowed with 215 given up over 16 regular season games while being second in yardage allowed. The Bears would advance to their last NFC Championship Game of the Ditka era before losing to the 49ers at Soldier Field.

Tobin’s defenses were never quite as dominant after that, but the team was in the top ten in both major defensive categories in winning an NFC Central Division title in 1990 and a Wild Card in 1991.

When the team slumped to 5-11 in 1992, Ditka was fired along with his entire staff, including Tobin.

From 1987 through 1992, Vince worked with the Bears while his brother Bill was the team’s general manager.

After a year off from football and with Bills becoming the Colts’ general manager in 1994, Tobin was hired as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator under head coach Ted Marchibroda in 1994 and 1995. After helping Colts to the AFC Championship Game in the Indianapolis era, the Cardinals hired him as their head coach.

Once again, Tobin replaced Buddy Ryan, who had been fired after going 12-20 in two seasons.

In his third year with the team, the Cardinals earned a Wild Card berth with a 9-7 record, beating beat Dallas in that round for their first playoff win since their move to Arizona in 1988.

Unable to sustain that success, Tobin was fired seven games into the 2000 season, finishing with a 28-43 record as an NFL head coach.

He would coach for two more seasons in the NFL, joining the Lions as a defensive coordinator in 2001 and then a special assistant for the Packers in 2004 before retiring.