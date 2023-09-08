KANSAS CITY — A former member of the Bears had his moment in the spotlight in the first NFL game of the 2023 season.

David Montgomery did so by doing what he did best for the first four years of his professional career in Chicago.

The now Lions running back came up big for his team on what would end up being the game-winning drive against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night.

Montgomery converted a 3rd-and-1 around midfield to keep the Detroit march alive then scored the eventual game-winning touchdown from eight yards out a few minutes later. The Lions’ defense made it stick in a surprising 21-20 win over the reigning Super Bowl champions to get out to a 1-0 start on the season.

Signing a three-year, $18 million deal with Detroit in the offseason, Montgomery finished with 74 yards on 21 carries in his first game for the Lions. This comes after he played his first four seasons with the Bears, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 60 games over four years, Montgomery rushed for 3,609 yards (3.9 per carry) and 26 touchdowns. He was also an effective pass catcher, making 155 catches for 1,240 yards and four scores.

During the 2022 season, his last with the Bears, Montgomery had 801 yards rushing with a four yard per-carry average with five touchdowns while also making 34 catches for 316 yards and a score.