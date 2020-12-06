For Mitchell Trubisky, starting up the Bears’ offense begins with stopping turnovers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 29: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 29, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 45-21. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It’s a familiar challenge that the Bears and their fans wish wasn’t one week after week.

Can this game against the Lions finally be the one where they are consistent. At this point in the season, an explosion of yards and points isn’t really expected. Just 20-24 points that come mostly before mop-up time in the fourth quarter could be enough to end a five-game losing streak.

That’s especially true against a Detroit team that has replaced it’s coach (Darrell Bevell for Matt Patricia) since they last played on Thanksgiving Day. Plus they’re allowing 29.8 points a game – second-worst in the entire league.

Plus Matt Nagy hasn’t lost to the Lions, so something might give this week? One can’t be too sure in this weird Bears’ season, but at least the same guy is going to try and get it going.

Mitchell Trubisky gets his second-straight start after taking back over for Nick Foles, who was healthy this week but will stay in a backup role. It was he that overcame 40 bad minutes in the season opener in Detroit to throw three late touchdown passes to help the Bears’ rally to an opening week victory.

Repeating that result again, perhaps with a little less drama, starts at one place for Trubisky: Stopping turnovers. He had two interceptions in his start against the Packers on Sunday and had a trio of fumbles, losing one that was returned for a Green Bay touchdown in a 41-25 loss at Lambeau Field.

“The main thing is taking care of the football. It’s easy to say, it’s a little harder to do, especially going into it,” said Trubisky. “You just have to go in with the mindset ‘I’m gonna take care of the football, I’m not gonna force things.”

“You get into a game, especially early on, a play called that we wanted to take a shot on all week, I take the shot, and the defense made a play and intercepted the ball,” said Trubisky. “Later on in the game, we’re down by a couple scores, I try to take another shot, the ball doesn’t come out right, the ball doesn’t go where I want it to go and the defense makes another good play.

“Then we have the fumble, which is harping on two hands on the ball in the pocket and protecting that football.”

As he said, doing so has been harder than saying so, with six turnovers in his last three starts. Yet when they do happen, another lesson continues to be brought up to Trubisky. That’s letting the bad play go, which he admits remains on his mind as he looks forward to his fifth start of the 2020 season.

“It just happens in football, you’ve got to let it go,” said Trubisky of mistakes, like turnovers. “You’re going to have those throughout the flow of a season and in games. It’s a common theme with quarterbacks: You have a better chance of winning when you take care of the football.

“So it’s very obvious to say, you’ve just got to go out there and do it.”

If he can, perhaps he along with the Bears can snap out of their rut that’s gone on for nearly two months, even if it can’t solve all the offense’s problems.