For Matt Nagy, the Bears’ QB competition doesn’t start till they hit the field

LAKE FOREST – In his latest virtual meeting with reporters, which is the same way he’s talking with his team at the moment, Matt Nagy was asked a very timely question.

How does the Bears’ head coach conduct an open quarterback competition?

In reality, he doesn’t, at least not virtually.

“There is no competition going on right now over Zoom,” said Nagy when asked how he’d conduct it between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles during this virtual time for the NFL.

So what do the guys do?

Like everyone else, lots of catching up on the playbook and collaboration when it comes to plays for the upcoming 2020 season. In that aspect, this time is a minor advantage in terms of getting creative with Nagy’s offense in its third year with the Bears.

“I think what those guys are doing right now is they, personally, including Tyler (Bray) are all building up their mental capacity within this offense as to what they like,” said Nagy. “The beauty of what’s going on right now is there is so much feedback, back and forth, and discussions are interactive, and what coaches like and what the players like, different ideas.”

Perhaps this would give Foles an advantage since he’s been in similar offenses under former Nagy mentor Andy Reid then Doug Peterson in Philadelphia and Kansas City. Trubisky has had two years in the offense but wasn’t able to make a turn in 2019 as his statistics generally went down.

Nagy praised Foles for his ability to pick up the offense quickly, but again, there is no competition for the spot just yet. The coach is trying to make sure that his group is ready once it does begin.

“When we do get out on the field, depending on when that is, that’s where we’re going to have to be really good as coaches in making sure that we provide the best way possible to make it as fair as possible to where we can evaluate and they can go out and get the exact same reps in the exact same environment so that we can hopefully make a decision off of that,” said Nagy.