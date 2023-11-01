LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Five Chicago Bears were held out of practice with injuries today ahead of their week 9 NFL matchup at the New Orleans Saints.

According to a press release from the team, safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), guard Nate Davis (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Braxton Jones (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday practice, while safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and center Lucas Patrick (back) were both full participants without any limitations.

The Bears kickoff in New Orleans against the Saints Sunday at noon CT.